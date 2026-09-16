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Teenager Max Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup

Arsenal's Max Dowman celebrates after the match, where he scored twice to give his side a 4-2 League Cup victory at Ipswich Town.

LONDON - Arsenal’s 16-year-old Max Dowman scored twice in a 4-2 League Cup victory at Ipswich Town to continue the club’s perfect start to the season.

Arsenal, who lost the League Cup final against Manchester City last season, have won their six games in all competitions this term.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made nine changes from the side that won at Sunderland on Sept 12, with 16-year-old Dowman given his first appearance this season.

Dowman has been ear-marked as a future star since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old last season.

But Arteta is treating the midfielder with kid gloves, bringing him on slowly while the Premier League champions are thriving.

Dowman showed Arteta what he can add to the party in the seventh minute, flashing quick feet to skip past Cedric Kipre before slotting home with a composed finish.

It was Dowman’s second goal for Arsenal after his strike against Everton in March.

Noni Madueke increased Arsenal’s lead in the 16th minute, lashing a low shot past Christian Walton from just inside the penalty area.

Dowman struck again in the 47th minute, running onto Martin Zubimendi’s pass and finishing with aplomb.

Arsenal's Max Dowman scores their first goal past Ipswich Town's Christian Walton. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mikel Merino grabbed Arsenal’s fourth, curling home from Dowman’s pass in the 58th minute.

Anis Mehmeti’s 62nd minute reply and Chuba Akpom’s stoppage-time strike were little consolation for out-classed Ipswich.

Dowman matched Wayne Rooney’s feat of scoring twice for Everton in a League Cup tie against Wrexham in 2002 and manager Mikel Arteta said “everything is possible” for the youngster.

“That is something very natural for him and he can deliver those actions, that is his biggest quality. His application, and ability to sustain the action,” Arteta said.

“At 16 years old he can create the moments. He is coping better and better and better. We know the talent, we need to look after him. Step by step.”

Fulham made nine changes but still won 3-2 at Championship leaders West Ham, with goals from Rodrigo Muniz, Cesar Palacios and Oscar Bobb, who bagged the 78th minute winner.

Brentford won 2-1 at third tier Reading thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho.

On Sept 16, Manchester United host Brighton, Aston Villa travel to Coventry and Everton face Wolves.

Holders Manchester City are at home to Norwich on Sept 17. REUTERS, AFP