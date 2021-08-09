Tearful parting by Messi

BARCELONA • Between trying to compose himself and facing a prolonged standing ovation, it took Lionel Messi more than a minute yesterday to start his farewell news conference at Barcelona, where the Argentinian has spent his entire 21-year playing career.

"I don't know if I am going to be able to speak," he said tearfully amid several rounds of applause. "This is without doubt the most difficult moment of my career."

The 34-year-old forward, who emerged from the La Liga club's famed La Masia academy to become their greatest player, record goalscorer and appearance-maker, cried throughout the event.

"I have grown up in the club and I became the man I am here... I feel very sad that I have to leave this club, this club that I love. I wasn't expecting it," Messi said, adding that he and his family had been convinced they were going to stay in Barcelona, and "wanted that more than anything".

"This is the toughest moment of my career. When the club told me, I just froze. This is all like a bucket of cold water has been poured over me and we are still coming to terms with it.

"When I get home, I'm sure it'll be even worse. But I'll be surrounded by my loved ones and I'll carry on playing football, and when I do so, I'm sure it'll become a bit easier."

It had been widely reported by local media that despite his contract ending at the end of June, making him a free agent, Messi was set to stay at Nou Camp.

The Argentina captain also admitted he had agreed to a five-year deal and would take a 50 per cent pay cut from his previous €515,000 (S$821,000) a week basic wage - the most lucrative in world sport, according to Spanish daily El Mundo.

But Barca, whose debts total in excess of €1 billion, were unable to make the deal work within the frameworks of La Liga's financial fair play regulations.

Securing Messi's future would have taken salaries to 110 per cent of the club's earnings, even after the pay cut, and as things stand, salaries are still at an unsustainable 95 per cent.

The mess that the Catalan giants are in means that none of their four summer signings - Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson and Eric Garcia - have yet to be registered for next season.

Even though Messi will no longer be at the Nou Camp, Barca must first get rid of high earners like Samuel Umtiti before accommodating any new faces.

Messi is now the most valuable free agent in the market and has said moving to the Parc des Princes "was a possibility".

"When the press release was published, I received a lot of calls from interested clubs," he added. "For the moment, nothing is arranged but yes, we are in discussion."

French media reports have said he has been offered a "record contract" of three years, "with an annual net salary of €40 million" on top of a €30 million signing bonus.

Not only are Paris Saint-Germain one of the few teams in world football who could afford Messi's mammoth wages, but Mauricio Pochettino's side can also offer him a realistic chance of winning the Champions League - he is one behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo (five).

With good friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar at the French Cup winners, alongside Argentina teammates like Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes, PSG also have a dressing room he is comfortable with.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS