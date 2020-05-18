Teams blast Brazil leader's drive to restart play quickly

RIO DE JANEIRO • The controversy over President Jair Bolsonaro's push to resume normal life in Brazil amid the mounting coronavirus death toll has spread to football, the country's most revered sport.

His drive for top-flight games to restart as soon as possible has run into opposition from Brasileirao clubs and players, who prefer to wait until the pandemic has subsided.

Deciding on the timing of when to resume professional leagues is proving to be a challenge for every country and sport, but for Brazil, where football is a national obsession, the debate is all the more heated.

That, added to the bitterly fought tug-of-war between the president and state governors, has only clouded the question of whether athletes can get back to practice and has also exacted a price.

State governors are refusing to proceed with Mr Bolsonaro's directive that businesses, including football, should reopen at all costs, despite Brazil being the fifth-worst affected country in the world with over 233,500 Covid-19 cases and 15,600 deaths up to yesterday.

When asked about when the league season, originally scheduled to start on May 3, could get under way, the Brazilian Football Confederation urged prudence.

Its secretary-general Walter Feldman said: "Only the dynamics of the disease will determine the moment in which competitions can be resumed."

Top clubs like Botafogo and Fluminense have publicly opposed resuming play - the Brazil Cup began in February before being halted a month later.

Rai, a 1994 World Cup winner and a director at Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs, has called the president's handling of the crisis "irresponsible", telling local daily Globo Sport that the club will not be returning to training soon.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has said "his past as an athlete" would protect him from the virus, is, however, unapologetic about the need to have football back in Brazil.

"Since players are young, the chances that they will die if they catch the virus are extremely slim, and they need to work to provide for their families," he said.

MR JAIR BOLSONARO, Brazil's outspoken right-wing President, who has brushed off the pandemic as a minor illness.

The 65-year-old former army captain has also insisted that games can be played behind closed doors and broadcast on TV, providing hours of relief and distraction for Brazilians tired of staying at home due to local restrictions.

But while his position is in keeping with his handling of the outbreak, having dismissed Covid-19 as "just a little flu", Brazil's healthcare system is under serious strain as the daily death toll continues to rise.

Over half of the 20 Brasileirao teams have seen their stadiums turned into makeshift hospitals and despite Mr Bolsonaro's demands, it is clear that domestic football is far from ready to resume, with health issues as well as logistical problems - including a lack of domestic flights - impeding its return. .

