Team spirit has got us this far: Arteta

LONDON - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for August on Friday after their perfect record in five games, but he insisted that it was a collective effort that won him the accolade.

The Gunners have 15 points from six games - they lost to Manchester United 3-1 earlier in September - and will return to action against Brentford on Sunday after their games against Everton and PSV Eindhoven were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"It's a sign the team is performing well. We are winning and it is a consequence of that," Arteta said.

"It's a reflection of everything but then you can lose football matches and then you're not going to get this award.

"At the end of the day, it's about being consistent and trying to get all the right decisions every single day. Then you have to put them into practice as much as possible in games, which at the end of the day, decides the momentum of a club."

Looking ahead to the trip to Thomas Frank's Brentford, who are unbeaten in their last three games, the Spaniard added: "(Brentford) are a really good side. What Thomas and the staff have done there, not only this year but over the years, is remarkable...

"We are going to have to be at our best to beat them."

Arteta remained tight-lipped regarding the availability of Oleksandr Zinchenko despite the Ukraine national team's announcing that the defender had picked up a calf injury.

Zinchenko, 25, missed games against Fulham and Aston Villa due to a knee sprain but returned to feature in Arsenal's most recent fixtures against United and FC Zurich in the Europa League.

The Ukrainian Association of Football said on Friday that Zinchenko had withdrawn from international duty after being injured during club training and would be sidelined for two weeks, missing Ukraine's Nations League games in September.

"We have to wait to make a decision," Arteta said. "What we have decided to do for international week doesn't mean it will be the same this weekend."

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is also a doubt after missing the last four games across all competitions with a thigh problem.

But Arteta confirmed Ben White was fit after the defender missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

"Gareth picks the best squad he believes in for now but that does not mean it will be the case in November... Whenever Ben gets the call, he will be ready," he said.

"He can play in both (full-back and centre-back) and to have versatile players who can play them to the level Ben can is something any manager would want."

Frank, meanwhile, is relishing the clash with Arsenal.

He said: "We are playing against a very good side. For me, now, after Manchester City, they are the best performing side in the Premier League. I said to the players today that we will need to be able to suffer and defend very well.

"If we do that then I'm convinced we will have our opportunities throughout the game."

The injured midfielder Christian Norgaard and defender Ethan Pinnock are expected to remain out until after the international break.

BRENTFORD V ARSENAL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 6.55pm