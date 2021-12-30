Team must get better, not just individuals: Rangnick

LONDON • Since taking over the reins earlier this month, Manchester United have not scored more than one goal in each of the four games Ralf Rangnick has overseen.

The midweek 1-1 draw with struggling Newcastle United was, in particular, "a negative surprise" and the German has demanded the Red Devils start playing with more physicality and pace, starting with another relegation-threatened side in Burnley today.

Ahead of the English Premier League game at Old Trafford, he said United must focus on improving as a team and not place too much emphasis on individual performances.

They remain unbeaten under him with two wins and two draws but the home faithful have yet to see a scintillating gegenpressing performance.

While the Covid-19 postponements have stopped him from working with the players as much as he would have liked, Rangnick refused to use it as an excuse.

"It's a problem of the whole team and it starts up front. You can speak also about the role of the No. 10s in that kind of formation. I don't think it makes sense to speak about the individual performance of players, we need to get better as a team."

Rangnick hinted that he might start Edinson Cavani, who impressed after coming off the bench and scored the equaliser against Newcastle, and Jadon Sancho, also on the bench at St James' Park.

He will, however, not be able to call upon Victor Lindelof, out because of a positive Covid-19 test, the injured Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, who is serving a one-game ban after accumulating five yellow cards this season.

The Clarets have not played since Dec 12, also due to Covid-19 postponements, and have their own absentees to deal with.

On top of several virus cases in the squad - polymerase chain reaction tests will determine who will make the trip - Ashley Barnes, Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts are confirmed out while Maxwel Cornet is a doubt.

However, Burnley manager Sean Dyche yesterday promised his side would give it a go, saying: "They haven't looked like what people would expect from a Man U side.

"We know it is tough to go to Old Trafford and take on Man United. We need to be ready and we are."

MAN UNITED V BURNLEY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4.15am