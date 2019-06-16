Taylor-made for England

LE HAVRE (France) • Phil Neville hailed the togetherness of his England side as they joined Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup after their 1-0 win over a dogged Argentina last Friday.

Striker Jodie Taylor broke a 14-month goal drought to shoot England into the knockout stages, and they now need just a point against Japan on Wednesday to ensure they top Group D.

But the win did not come easy, no thanks to Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa, who pushed Nikita Parris' 28th-minute penalty onto the post and then made a super stop to deny Beth Mead four minutes before the break.

"I thought they were outstanding; we asked them to play with patience, control, rhythm, with speed, and we dominated the whole game like we did against Scotland (2-1 win last Sunday)," said England coach Neville.

"The most important thing is they're having the time of their lives and so am I.

"Jodie's a massive player, a big-game player and I told her before the game she'd score. She thrives off through balls and we probably haven't given her the service she had before. It's something we're working hard on."

It was an emotional night for Fran Kirby and Carly Telford.

For the 25-year-old forward Kirby, last Friday would have been the birthday of her mother who died after a sudden brain haemorrhage when she was just 14.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper Telford, who played her first game in a major tournament, lost her mother to cancer last year.

"We're a family," said Neville. "In the huddle at the end, we made reference to the fact that their mums were looking down on them and would be proud of them.

"We help each other, it's a sentimental day. We share their emotion, their happiness and their sadness."

Much of England's team spirit has to be credited to Neville's efforts. One of his first moves when appointed in January last year was to create a team WhatsApp group chat, so that he and his staff could regularly provide feedback to players, and also develop camaraderie within the squad.

The Guardian reported that the 42-year-old former England international also had 30 individual chats so that he could speak to each player personally as well.

Neville regards such an approach as a crucial part of management, saying then: "I know about their animals; if they've got a dog I know its name. I know about their partners, I know if they go to the cinema, it's the detail you need to be successful."

In Group C, outsiders Italy built on their 2-1 upset win over Australia with a 5-0 rout of Jamaica, thanks to a Cristiana Girelli hat-trick and a late brace from Aurora Galli last Friday.

Their superior goal difference means they can lose against Brazil in their final group game on Tuesday and still maintain first place.

In Group E yesterday, European champions Netherlands grabbed their second straight win by beating Cameroon 3-1 after being held 1-1 at half-time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN

SWEDEN V THAILAND

StarHub Ch213, 8.50pm

USA v CHILE

Ch213, 11.50pm