Tanjong Pagar's Nishiguchi eyes Golden Boot

After scoring nine goals and notching four assists in 21 matches for Tanjong Pagar last season, Reo Nishiguchi ended the season with two offers on the table.

But, after a few days of mulling over the proposal from another Singapore Premier League (SPL) side, Nishiguchi opted to stay with the Jaguars.

Yesterday, the 24-year-old scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season to help Tanjong Pagar United continue their hot start to the campaign with a 4-2 victory over Tampines Rovers.

The Japanese forward had a hand in three of his side's four goals at the Jurong East Stadium, scoring twice and notching an assist.

Said Nishiguchi: "The only thing that kept running in my mind is that this club have been like family to me since day one and I was not prepared to lose that.

"I felt I still needed to repay their faith in me and I hope this season we can end as one of the top three local sides."

And to do that, Nishiguchi has set a personal target of securing the league's Golden Boot award.

He trails the top scorer - Tampines' Boris Kopitovic - by just a goal.

Said Nishiguchi: "If I can continue this form, I know my team will have a chance.

"This season, my teammates have really helped me a lot with perfect deliveries.

"We are hungry and we want to continue to surprise everyone."

The latest win puts Tanjong Pagar third in the eight-team SPL after 11 matches, level on 19 points with Albirex Niigata although the Japanese side have played a game less.

Tampines, in fourth, have 15 points from 10 matches.

Nishiguchi was eager to stamp his mark on proceedings from kick-off.

He took just five minutes to find the back of the net when he curled an effort from just inside the box past goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.

In the 21st, he turned provider for Rusyaidi Salime, who poked home Tanjong Pagar's second.

Just a minute later, Tampines halved the deficit when Firdaus Kasman turned the ball in from close range.

Nishiguchi then got his second goal in the 32nd minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the box and applied the finishing touch.

Zehrudin Mehmedovic gave the Stags a lifeline in the 36th minute - only for Shodai Nishikawa to restore the Jaguars' two-goal lead just two minutes later.

The goals tapered off in the second half but the Jaguars held on to secure their first win over Tampines since their return to the SPL in 2020.

Tampines, who finished fourth last season and qualified for the Asian Football Confederation Cup next month, have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

In the evening's other fixture at the Hougang Stadium, Balestier Khalsa were defeated 3-1 by Hougang United.

Goals from Kaishu Yamazaki, Hafiz Sujad and Kristijan Krajcek ended a run of three games without a win for the Cheetahs.

Shuhei Hoshino got the consolation goal for Balestier.

The SPL will resume on June 18 following the international break.

ANALYSIS

Tampines are still in search of the elusive clean sheet, 10 matches into the season, having conceded 23 goals in this period.

Once again, their young defence was not able to cope with the opposition's senior players. Ryaan Sanizal, 19, Irfan Najeeb, 22, and Amirul Haikal, 22, all started as part of the Stags' backline but were torn apart by the Jaguars' front two of Nishikawa, 28, and Nishiguchi.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee has emphasised positive attacking football, but if he wants his side to qualify for continental competition again this season, the defence needs to become the priority.

S'PORE PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY

Tanjong Pagar 4 Tampines 2

Hougang 3 Balestier 1