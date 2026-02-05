Tanjong Pagar United’s Emilio Estevez Tsai wants to ‘get his name out there’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Having plied his trade in North America, Europe and Asia, Canada-born Taiwanese Emilio Estevez Tsai was looking for a fresh start when he arrived in Singapore last September to play for Tanjong Pagar United in the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

His foray in local football was hit by a setback immediately, when the 27-year-old midfielder tore the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in his right knee in a pre-season friendly, putting him out of action for over a month.

He returned in late October but did not get a full game till the end of January, and he scored his first goal in a 2-1 loss to BG Tampines Rovers on Jan 31.

Estevez said: “It was difficult during this period of time, because I’ve never really gotten an injury this serious before.

“I had to do all the procedures and all the recovery to get back to fitness, so it’s quite complicated, because I didn’t play at all.”

It was love that first brought Estevez to Singapore, having met his Singaporean girlfriend while she was on holiday in Spain – they have been in a long-distance relationship for four years.

He said: “Previously, I was (playing in) Hong Kong, and I was always interested to see if I could get an opportunity to play in the Singaporean league and I got the chance to join Tanjong Pagar (through an agent).

Tanjong Pagar United midfielder Emilio Estevez Tsai moved to Singapore after four years of a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

“I really like it here, so if it’s up to me, I don’t mind playing here for quite some time, but at the end of the day, I just want to keep performing, keep playing good.”

Estevez was born and raised in Canada by his Spanish father and Taiwanese mother – his dad introduced him to futsal first.

At 20, he signed his first professional contract with North Mississauga SC in Ontario, and several moves later, he secured a move to Ado Den Haag in the Eredivisie – the first division in the Netherlands – where he coincidentally played under current Lion City Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic.

He was called up to the Chinese Taipei national team in 2019, when he made his debut against Australia in a Fifa World Cup qualification match.

Further moves saw him playing in Hong Kong and Taiwan, before landing a move to the Jaguars in Singapore.

He said: “I’m 27 right now and you don’t realise it, but you learn so much from everywhere you go. It sounds cliche, but when I was 20 or 21 I thought I knew everything.

“But when I went to the Netherlands, it was actually a huge reality check for me, 21-years old over there, I was learning how to ping a ball properly.

“And then that’s when you realise, you need to be on top of your game every single day if you really want to make this your career for the long term… It really shaped me and my mentality changed.”

Jaguars coach Noh Alam Shah said: “Having played in those leagues overseas, I’m sure he will have a good grasp of what the club wants him to do tactically and can adapt well to how Tanjong Pagar wants to play its football.

“I’m hoping that he can share all the positives he has experienced from before he came to Singapore, so the local boys can learn a thing or two from him.”

Tanjong Pagar United head coach Noh Alam Shah addressing his players during the training session at Jurong East Stadium on Feb 5. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Asked about the difference between the SPL and leagues that he has played in, Estevez said: “(The league here) is quite similar to the Hong Kong league, but I think now it’s a bit more competitive because you could have seven foreigners playing at a time.

“The football in Canada was quite physical, but anywhere you go, a player will always take some time to adapt.”

Having scored his first goal for the Jaguars last week, Estevez wants to help his club win more points – they are currently seventh in the eight-team SPL on four points, with one win and a draw.

Tanjong Pagar will play fourth-placed Geylang International on Feb 6 at the Jurong East Stadium.

Eagles coach Noor Ali said: “I’m looking at the positives of the last three games and in terms of performance I can’t fault the players… But again we need to score goals to win games and that’s a concern for us now, we are definitely looking to bounce back stronger.

“Tanjong Pagar have a playing style that we have to manage and it’s not easy playing Alam Shah’s side that works very hard throughout the 90 minutes.”

Balestier Khalsa v Tampines Rovers (Feb 7, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

Off the back of three losses in the SPL, Balestier will face second-placed Tampines, who are still unbeaten in the league. The Stags will be looking to bounce back from a humiliating 6-1 loss away to Cong An Hanoi in the Asean Club Championship on Feb 4.

Young Lions v Lion City Sailors (Feb 8, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

In the clash between the SPL’s top and bottom sides, the Young Lions, who have yet to register a win this season, will face the high-flying Sailors who have a 100 per cent record after eight games. The cubs have a mammoth task in defence if they want to avoid a hammering.

Albirex Niigata v Hougang United (Feb 9, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

Sitting comfortably in third and just a point off Tampines, the White Swans (16 points) – who have won their last three league games – will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table as they take on the fifth-placed Cheetahs.