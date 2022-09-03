Tanaka to the fore again

For the second time this season, Kodai Tanaka grabbed four goals to help Albirex Niigata beat Balestier Khalsa.

But the 5-3 win at Toa Payoh Stadium on Friday was far more difficult than the 6-0 victory at Jurong East Stadium in March, as they had to dig deep after trailing 3-1.

A jubilant Tanaka, who now leads the scorers' chart with 28 goals, said: "Even when we were 3-1 down, I believed I could score and help my team win, because we just cannot afford to lose the game."

Such conviction helped the White Swans clinch a hard-earned victory, enabling them to go level on 51 points with Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors, who are ahead on goal difference and have a game in hand.

Balestier were playing their first match under new coach Peter de Roo, and their players looked hungry to prove they are better than their second-from-bottom position in the SPL table suggests.

After staying compact to restrict the White Swans to pot shots from distance, Balestier took the lead when former Albirex striker Shuhei Hoshino crashed in a shot off the bar in the 31st minute.

The visitors came out after the break eager to impose themselves and Tanaka made it 1-1 when he stooped to head in Masaya Idetsu's cross in the 49th minute.

But Albirex soon found themselves 3-1 down when Hoshino thumped in a loose ball in the 54th minute, before Kuraba Kondo netted via an acrobatic sliced effort two minutes later.

Not wanting to lose further ground in the SPL title race, Tanaka took over the show, scoring from Idetsu's cross again in the 62nd minute for his 14th headed goal this term.

He completed his hat-trick to make it 3-3 after 75 minutes when the home defence could not clear their lines.

Idetsu gave Albirex the go-ahead goal when his free kick pierced the Balestier wall six minutes later.