Tampines Rovers find clinical edge to ease past Tanjong Pagar

SINGAPORE – Pouncing onto a loose ball, Tampines Rovers striker Boris Kopitovic nimbly adjusted his body shape to give his side the lead against Tanjong Pagar United with a deft finish.

The 24th-minute strike, which gave the Montenegrin his eighth Singapore Premier League (SPL) goal this season, set the Stags on their way to a routine 3-0 win at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday.

It was the kind of clinical finishing that Tanjong Pagar were sorely lacking, admitted their coach Hasrin Jailani, as the Stags moved just one point behind league leaders Albirex Niigata, who have a game in hand. The Jaguars remain seventh.

“If they took their chances like Syukri’s chance in the opening minutes, I think it would change the complexion of the game,” said Hasrin, referring to his forward Syukri Bashir’s early attempt.

“We’ve been working on our finishing in training. Maybe we needed a striker to get us a goal in a game like this but ultimately it is a team game.”

Tanjong Pagar’s starting forwards Syukri (one) and Marin Mudrazija (two) have combined for a paltry three goals. Their leading scorer with three goals is captain Shakir Hamzah, who is a defender.

Syukri had the opportunity to double his season’s tally in the sixth minute when Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari rushed off his line to stop a counter-attack. But even with the goal gaping, the 25-year-old failed to find the net with his chipped attempt.

The miss proved costly as Tampines’ dominance paid off in the 24th minute, with Kopitovic tucking home a loose ball after teammate Yasir Hanapi’s initial shot was blocked.

The home side should have extended their lead in the 38th minute when Joel Chew struck the crossbar before Faris Ramli missed a tap-in from inside the six-yard box.