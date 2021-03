While their rivals have gone with big-name signings to lead their Singapore Premier League (SPL) challenge, Tampines Rovers' coach Gavin Lee has opted for youth and potential to refresh his squad.

He has brought in the largely untested quartet of Marc Ryan Tan, Irfan Najeeb, Amirul Haikal and Iman Hakim and they face a baptism of fire as the Stags open their campaign against the big-spending Lion City Sailors today.