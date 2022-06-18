Tajeli aims to get back on top

"I am grateful that I can show my abilities with Geylang. I want to repay the club by helping them move up the league and do well in the Singapore Cup."

Geylang are second-last in the eight-team SPL.

It is all a far cry from last year. Then, he was regarded as one of the best right-backs in the local league, had won his first trophy in professional football following the Sailors' triumph in the SPL, had made his international debut for the national team and had become a father for the first time.

He was also beginning to re-build his reputation, which was in tatters after the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. Then, he was also found guilty of breaking a team curfew - one of nine members of the Singapore Under-23 team caught doing so. Six of them, including Tajeli, had left the team hotel after 11pm to visit a casino not far from the team's base in Manila, returning only in the wee hours.

All nine players were fined by the Singapore National Olympic Council after a disciplinary hearing, with Tajeli having to pay $1,800.

The latest incident has Tajeli finally realising that discipline is a must-have.

He said: "As much as I want to be positive, the truth is that I am looking at a drastic pay cut next year. But I know that I can't let this be the end (of my career). I have so much more to show and I am determined to put this incident behind me and make the most out of the remaining years in football."

Geylang coach Noor Ali is hoping Tajeli will be a big boost for his side.

He said: "To me, what is important is what happens on the pitch. As a coach, I have handled players who have had issues off it and what matters to me is that the player is able to give his all for me and the team.

"Tajeli is of national-team calibre and he needs to forget about the incident and work towards getting back to his best.

"He is a fighter and we need that characteristic in our team."

Tajeli knows he has a battle on his hands to win back fans and silence the critics.

He said: "My aggression, my style and how I give everything for my team - that is who I am.

"I know people expect all footballers to be role models and be an example. But, for me, I want to be known for what I am on the field.

"I cannot control what people think or say about me. I'll control what I do on the pitch and that will speak for itself."

TANJONG PAGAR V YOUNG LIONS (TODAY)

The Young Lions return to league action after an unsuccessful SEA Games campaign in Hanoi. They are still rooted to the bottom of the table with one win in seven matches, and will be hoping to get the better of the SPL's surprise team of the season.

BALESTIER KHALSA V LION CITY SAILORS (TOMORROW)

With 12 of their players involved in the national team's Asian Cup qualifiers over the past few weeks, fatigue will be a major concern for the Sailors. Balestier will look to take advantage of this and upset the defending champions.

ALBIREX NIIGATA V HOUGANG UNITED (TOMORROW)

After a losing start to the campaign, Albirex are on a nine-match unbeaten run in the league. In their last outing, they were 8-2 winners over Geylang, which also marked the scoring debut of their new signing, Ilhan Fandi.

Hougang will go into the tie on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak.