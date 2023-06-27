Tadanari Lee salvages point for Albirex Niigata in 1-1 draw against Tampines Rovers

SINGAPORE – Despite going a man and a goal down, Albirex Niigata were saved by their veteran striker Tadanari Lee as the defending champions snatched a vital point in their Singapore Premier League (SPL) title clash against Tampines Rovers.

Lee, 37, hailed the match as “the most important game in the season” and was “very happy” to score the equaliser. He added that “things happen during a match” and the important thing was to “change our mindset quickly”.

Trailing 1-0 with 11 minutes to go at Our Tampines Hub, Lee reacted quickest to slam home Seia Kunori’s glancing header to make it 1-1.

The draw keeps the White Swans top of the SPL with 37 points after 15 games, while Tampines are second on 34. Had the Stags won, they would have drawn level with Albirex on 36, the same number of points, although with an inferior goal difference.

Things had looked bleak for the Japanese outfit when goalkeeper Hassan Sunny was sent off in stoppage time of the first half, with the game still goalless.

A long ball over the top caused panic at the back for Albirex and Hassan lunged at Boris Kopitovic while outside his penalty area. He was shown a straight red.

The Stags then opened the scoring seven minutes after the interval when Koki Kawachi was adjudged to have handled a shot by Yasir Hanapi.

Kopitovic coolly slotted the subsequent spot kick past substitute goalkeeper Kai Yamamoto into the bottom left corner.

After Lee’s goal, Kopitovic had a late chance to seal the win for Tampines, but he shot straight at Yamamoto, the 18-year-old who made his SPL debut only on Saturday in the 4-0 win over Tanjong Pagar.

The teenager said: “It was definitely nerve-racking to come on when it’s still 0-0 and while playing with 10 men. But my SPL debut last week calmed my nerves and my teammates and coaches were really encouraging.”

Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga said through a translator he was delighted with the draw and the effort from his players. He added: “I’m very proud of my team’s performance today. We did well to score the equaliser despite being a man down.”

His counterpart, Tampines coach Gavin Lee, lamented the two points dropped as the Stags are chasing their first league title since 2013.

He stressed that “it’s not the end of the world” though and noted: “Right now, we need to empty our brains and be as objective as we can.

“We have a lot of fuel added to our tank to keep going for the next nine games.”