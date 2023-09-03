Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool ease past Villa

Soccer Football - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 3, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Aston Villa's Lucas Digne REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 3, 2023 Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 3, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 3, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their third goal past Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Aston Villa - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 3, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
LIVERPOOL, England - Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the hosts eased to a 3-0 Premier League victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's side, who have won 10 of their last 12 matches against Villa, climbed to third in the table on 10 points from four games. Villa have six points.

Salah, reportedly a transfer for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, netted goal number 188 of his Liverpool career with a toe poke at the back post in the 55th minute.

Szoboszlai had given Liverpool a dream start with a left-footed half-volley from the edge of the 18-yard box after three minutes. Liverpool doubled their lead when Darwin Nunez's firm shot hit the post and rebounded into the net off Villa defender Matty Cash. REUTERS

