Szczesny heroics earn Juventus goalless draw at Atalanta

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Poland v Faroe Islands - Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - September 7, 2023 Poland&#039;s Wojciech Szczesny during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny put in a superb second-half performance to help the visitors secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

The Poland keeper made a stunning fingertip save late on to divert Luis Muriel's free kick onto the underside of the bar before the ball hit him on the back and went out for a corner.

A Muriel shot then bounced off Szczesny's chest but Teun Koopmeiners could not keep his shot down from the rebound.

Juve are fourth with 14 points, trailing leaders Inter Milan by four points, while Atalanta are fifth on 13 points. REUTERS

