Sydney FC to meet Auckland in A-League Grand Final

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May 16 - Sydney FC reached the A-League Grand Final with a 4-2 win on penalties at Newcastle Jets on Saturday after the second leg of their semi-final finished 1-1 in regular time and 2-2 on aggregate.

Ben Garuccio sealed the shootout after Sydney goalkeeper Harrison Devenish-Meares saved Xavier Bertoncello's effort, leaving most of a sold-out crowd at McDonald Jones stadium devastated.

Patrick Kisnorbo's Sydney will bid for a record-extending sixth league title at Auckland FC, having been held 1-1 at home by the Jets in the first leg.

Newcastle won the Australian Cup in the off-season and the Premier's Plate for finishing top of the table at the end of the regular season.

But their bid to become the first team to complete Australian football's "triple crown" fell one trophy short. REUTERS