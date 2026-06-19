Swiss wonderkid Johan Manzambi dazzles in World Cup win over Bosnia

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INGLEWOOD, California - Johan Manzambi said he hoped he had repaid the faith shown in him after coming off the bench to score twice in Switzerland's 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B of the World Cup on June 18.

The 20-year-old midfielder was introduced late in the second half at Los Angeles Stadium and made an immediate impact, striking twice to seal a victory that lifted Swiss spirits after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Qatar in their opener.

“It’s incredible, it’s the first brace of my entire career,” Manzambi said. “And to do it at the World Cup, especially after we didn't get off to the best start.”

Manzambi said he had not had many options when the chance for his first goal arrived in a crowded penalty area.

“Honestly, there wasn't much space in the box,” he said. “I don't think there were a thousand options, but – thank God – it came off.”

The Freiburg player said he had entered the match determined to make an impact rather than feeling any nerves on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I came on with the mindset of wanting to help my team, to give the best I could,” he said. “The advice I got was purely tactical. (Swiss coach Murat Yakin) told me to let my talent shine, and I think I showed that.”

Yakin praised Manzambi’s versatility and unpredictability, and said that the youngster’s range of qualities gave his side another attacking option.

“Johan is just a very happy person with so many football qualities,” Yakin said. “He had a very good season with Freiburg. He is very versatile – in defence, midfield, on the flanks, as a striker.”

Yakin added that Manzambi still needed to develop more structure in his game but said Switzerland were willing to give him freedom.

“He put a lot of pressure on the opponent,” Yakin said. “He’s a player who can surprise us as well as the opponent.”

Yakin said Manzambi could yet earn a starting role.

“Maybe we can use Johan right from the start,” he said.

“We will see what will happen in the future.”

Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi was introduced late in the second half at Los Angeles Stadium and made an immediate impact, striking twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina. PHOTO: REUTERS

Manzambi said having his family present made the day even more special and said Switzerland’s squad had responded well after a sluggish opening to the campaign.

“The whole team has a really good feeling,” he said. “We know why we didn’t start so well, and we knew we had to do more.” REUTERS