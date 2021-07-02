Swiss out to spoil Spain's party

ST PETERSBURG • Switzerland will try to follow up their shock elimination of world champions France at Euro 2020 against Spain today after reaching the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years.

Vladimir Petkovic's side recovered from two goals down to force extra time against the much-fancied French side.

Now, the Swiss hope to spring another surprise against a Spain team who have scored 10 times in two games after a slow start to the group stage that saw them finish second behind Sweden.

Alvaro Morata's redemptive strike helped secure their extra-time win over Croatia in the round of 16, but La Roja will need to cut out their defensive errors if they are to contend for a record fourth European Championship.

The Juventus forward and his family had been subjected to abuse by fans in Seville after he missed a series of chances in the group stage but he is one of the first names on Luis Enrique's team sheet.

History is on Spain's side against Switzerland, having lost just once in 22 meetings, a 1-0 defeat in South Africa that sparked their run to the 2010 World Cup title.

Captain Sergio Busquets is the lone survivor from that team, and the Barcelona midfielder and defender Jordi Alba are the only two players in the squad left from their Euro 2012 triumph.

The win over Croatia was Spain's first in a knockout fixture since they beat Italy 4-0 to claim the second of back-to-back European crowns after 2008 and the players know that they are, on paper, the favourites to progress.

"The quarter-final depends on us, not our rival. It wouldn't matter if it were France, the Swiss, Ukraine - we are here to win, so we have to face and beat the best," said goalkeeper Unai Simon.

"The veterans always tell us big tournaments are won by teams, not names, and we are a team. I don't know how far we'll go but everyone can see how united we are.

"If we go behind or ahead, we're all in it together. I can't say whether there were egos in previous Spain teams, but this is a very humble, hardworking group that is really excited about winning this European Championship."

But while Spain are suddenly enjoying a glut of goals after just one goal from their two opening games here, the Swiss are exactly the type of team they hate to face.

Petkovic's side hardly have the most resilient defence after conceding eight goals in four matches but the Bosnian-Swiss coach is likely to set his side up to deprive their opponents of space in the final third.

Towering striker Haris Seferovic, who scored two headed goals against France and netted against Turkey, also poses a serious aerial threat. Spain's centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres have struggled to deal with balls in the box and were out-jumped by Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Croatia's Mario Pasalic for both goals.

The last time the Swiss reached a major quarter-final, they lost 7-5 to Austria as hosts of the 1954 World Cup, the highest scoring game in the tournament's history.

A first semi-final is within reach for Switzerland but they will have a gaping hole in their midfield today. Captain Granit Xhaka's yellow card against France has triggered a one-game suspension but the combative Arsenal midfielder will be willing his team on from the stands of Krestovsky Stadium.

"I've always said that this team deserve a lot more than what you read," he said. "There has been so much talk about this team. There's even been talk that we're arrogant. But I can guarantee you now that we wrote history."

Organisers say the tie will go ahead in St Petersburg as planned despite the city, one of Russia's main virus hot spots, earlier this week posting a new pandemic high for daily Covid-19 deaths.

