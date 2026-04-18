Swiss football club FC Basel cancels Kanye West concert

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FC Basel is the latest European venue to cancel US rapper Kanye West's show over his past anti-Semitic comments.

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GENEVA - Swiss football club FC Basel said on April 18 they have cancelled a Kanye West concert, becoming the latest European venue to stop or postpone the US rapper’s performances amid a furore over his past anti-Semitic comments.

FC Basel, who are responsible for concerts and events that take place at their St Jakob-Park ground, told Reuters that after a thorough review of the request for West to perform they decided against his performance going ahead.

“FCB received an enquiry and considered it. However, after thorough review, we have decided not to proceed with the project, as we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context,” a club spokesperson told Reuters.

Swiss media reported that the concert had been due to take place in June.

A Polish stadium said on April 17 it will cancel a West concert days after he postponed a show in France.

Earlier this month, Britain blocked the 48-year-old from travelling there to headline a festival.

The rapper, now known as Ye, in January apologised for his behaviour, which he attributed to untreated bipolar disorder, and renounced past expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler. REUTERS