Swiss drop TV rights investigation against Blatter

ZURICH • Swiss federal prosecutors are set to end their investigation into former Fifa president Sepp Blatter's deals with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) to sell World Cup broadcasting rights.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) confirmed it has informed all the parties of its intention to close the case and was seeking ways to end it.

"We... consider the criminal investigation into the partial facts and allegations concerning the contractual relationship with the CFU to be complete and ready for conclusion," it said in a statement.

The OAG added it "intends to discontinue the proceedings", but gave no reason for the decision.

As a result, Blatter, who is currently serving a six-year ban from football-related activities over ethics violations, will not be prosecuted for the matter which relates to selling TV rights for World Cup tournaments too cheaply.

The 84-year-old Swiss, who led Fifa for 17 years until 2015, was accused of selling TV rights to the CFU for the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for US$600,000 (S$848,000), seen as far below the market value at the time.

Blatter's spokesman said he had not heard anything officially about the case being dropped, but had no reason to doubt the reports.

However, the OAG said it does not exonerate the disgraced administrator from another criminal case - and one that could have far more damaging implications - as it is a separate affair, the OAG said.

He has been accused of having arranged a payment of two million Swiss francs (S$2.9 million) to the then Uefa president Michel Platini in February 2011. The duo have consistently maintained they did nothing wrong amid what became part of the biggest corruption scandal to shake world football's ruling body, resulting in numerous prosecutions and convictions in the United States.

REUTERS