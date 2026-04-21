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Swiss bar fire survivor signs first professional contract with French club

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April 21 - French teenager Tahirys Dos Santos said signing his first professional contract with Ligue 1 club FC Metz on Monday was all the more meaningful after he survived a bar fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans‑Montana that killed 41 people in January.

The 19-year-old defender, who has been part of the Metz academy since the age of eight, returned to action earlier this month with the club’s reserve side in a home match against FC Balagne.

He has signed a one-year contract till 2027, the club added.

"This moment has an even more special meaning after the difficult months I went through in the hospital," Dos Santos said in a statement.

"This ordeal made me stronger and taught me to never give up.

"Finally, I want to send all my support to everyone who is still fighting. Never lose hope.”

Metz are at the bottom of the table in Ligue 1 with 15 points in 30 games, 10 away from the relegation playoffs zone. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.