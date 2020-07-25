Swiss A-G offers to resign after court rules he lied

ZURICH • Swiss Attorney-General Michael Lauber yesterday offered to resign.

This was after a Swiss court concluded he lied to investigators while his office examined alleged corruption surrounding world football governing body Fifa.

"In the interests of the institutions I offer my resignation," Lauber said in a statement, adding that he was concerned about the reputation of the Office of the Attorney-General.

A federal court said he had committed several breaches of his official duties and lied to investigators while his office examined alleged corruption in football.

Lauber made "implausible" statements about an undisclosed meeting with Fifa president Gianni Infantino in June 2017, the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) said.

But Lauber insisted he did not lie.

"However, if they (the court) do not believe me as attorney-general, then the Office of the Attorney-General will be harmed," he said.

Attorney-General since 2012, the 54-year-old already faced impeachment proceedings.

A special prosecutor is reviewing criminal complaints against him and Infantino, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Anti-corruption campaigners accuse Lauber of bungling a fraud trial over payments linked to Germany's 2006 World Cup.

In March, he saw his pay cut by 8 per cent after the watchdog found that he told falsehoods and violated codes of conduct.

He appealed against the punishment but the FAC only partially upheld his complaint.

The court said Lauber and other participants said they could not remember the 2017 meeting with Infantino.

"This fact alone and various other circumstances lead to the conclusion that Lauber's statements are implausible," the court said.

"Such a gap in memory among several participants is to be regarded as absurd, according to general experience of life."

A member of Switzerland's parliamentary judicial committee welcomed Lauber's decision.

"It was the best thing he could do at the moment, there were too many allegations against him," Ursula Schneider Schuettel told Reuters.

"In his position, the attorney-general has to be above suspicion and it would have been damaging if he remained."

REUTERS