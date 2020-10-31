Swimming: Quah Ting Wen sets 50m butterfly short course national record at ISL

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Ting Wen kept up her fine form in her International Swimming League (ISL) season with DC Trident as she claimed another Singapore short course record at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

In Match 5 on Saturday (Oct 31), the 28-year-old clocked 25.35 seconds to finish second in the 50 metre butterfly final behind LA Current's French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, who won the race in 24.95sec.

In doing so, Quah eclipsed Tao Li's mark of 25.43sec set in 2013.

Later in the day, she would return to anchor her team to third place in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay as DC Trident (3min 18.14sec) finished behind winners LA Current (3:17.19) and London Roar (3:17.48).

In her other Match 5 races, Quah had finished more than a second off Tao Li's 100m butterfly mark of 56.28sec, when she clocked 57.45sec to finish sixth on Friday.

She also finished fourth and fifth in the women's 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay respectively.

In Match 4 on Monday, Quah had set a new 50m freestyle record of 24.26sec to erase Amanda Lim's mark of 25.09sec set in 2014.