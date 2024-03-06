Swim England promises change after report points to 'culture of fear' at clubs

Swimming's governing body in England have issued an apology and said they are committed to change after an independent report identified a "culture of fear" at some clubs.

The report, based on 1,000 responses from athletes of varying ages, parents, coaches, and other individuals involved with aquatics, identified five "cultural themes" that endanger the wellbeing and safety of those involved in the sport.

It found that some clubs prioritised performance and neglected the broader benefits of aquatics, leading to excessive pressure on young athletes and power imbalances, which could lead to a "toxic environment".

The report, which was commissioned by Swim England, highlighted issues such as bullying and aggressive coaching styles going unchecked, with parents reluctant to complain in fear of reprisals from coaches and peers.

It also said coaches felt vulnerable to unfair allegations.

"We are sorry that the culture within aquatics has fallen short of what we strive for and that this has resulted in negative experiences within our community," Swim England Chairperson Richard Hookway said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of this, we take the views expressed about Swim England within the report extremely seriously. We are committed to change.

"We will now take the appropriate time to develop our next steps ... Our overarching aim is simple – to ensure everyone feels safe, included and welcome in our sports."

The report also outlined 21 recommendations focused on improving safe-guarding and welfare. REUTERS