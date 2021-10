When Manchester City last visited Anfield, they secured their biggest win on Liverpool's hallowed turf since 1937.

That 4-1 victory took the aggregate score in the last three meetings between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides to 9-2. It could suggest that the Spaniard has ended his hex; that, although the German still has more wins against him than any other manager, those days of dominance are in the past.