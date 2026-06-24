Swedish club BK Hacken say Real Madrid paid record fee for Schroeder transfer

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June 23 - BK Hacken have announced the sale of teenaged forward Felicia Schroeder to Real Madrid in a deal that the Swedish club said was "the most expensive transfer ever in women's football".

The 19-year-old Schroeder has scored 91 goals and created 18 more in 128 games for the Gothenburg-based club, including a remarkable 30 goals in 26 league games as Hacken were crowned champions of the top-flight Damallsvenkan in 2025.

Asked by Reuters what the basis for the claim of a record transfer fee paid for Schroeder was, Hacken declined to give a specific figure.

"It's based on this price tag being higher than the previous record sum of $1.5 million, a record sum that was confirmed at the time by the Orlando Pride. However, what exactly this price tag is is not something we are making public," a club spokesperson said in an email.

Orlando Pride paid $1.5 million for Mexican international Lizbeth Ovalle in August 2025.

Real Madrid finished last season in second place in Spain's Liga F Moeve, 15 points behind champions Barcelona. REUTERS