Gyokeres strikes late as Sweden edge Poland to reach World Cup finals

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Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates after he side-footed home an 88th-minute winner to beat Poland 3-2 in a frantic playoff final.

STOCKHOLM - Viktor Gyokeres side-footed home an 88th-minute winner as Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a frantic World Cup qualification playoff final on March 31, booking their ticket to the tournament and extending Poland's remarkable winless streak on Swedish soil.

The result earned Sweden a first World Cup appearance since 2018 after failing to qualify four years ago and ensured Poland's barren run in Sweden continued with the visitors having failed to secure a victory in the country since 1930.

Anthony Elanga's opener for Sweden was cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser, but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts' advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.

Despite Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to fire home the winner.

"To do it on home soil is indescribable. We believed in it until the end and that's why we're in the World Cup. Regardless of whether you get a lot of balls or not, you try to be connected and present," Gyokeres told Viaplay.

Poland's Karol Swiderski celebrates scoring their second goal after the interval. PHOTO: REUTERS

The result earned Sweden a spot in Group F for this year's World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. It also reversed the outcome of the 2022 World Cup playoff final in Chorzow, where Poland denied Sweden a place in the Qatar tournament.

The atmosphere at Strawberry Arena reflected the high stakes, with the Swedish team storming the pitch as Gyokeres's goal went in and players running around with blue and yellow flags after the final whistle.

Sweden's route to qualification was unconventional - they finished last in Group B in the qualifying campaign with no wins and two points from six matches.

However, they won their 2024-25 Nations League group that provided them with the "safety net" of a backdoor route to the World Cup via the playoffs which they seized with both hands. REUTERS