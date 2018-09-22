Suzuki Cup tickets on sale

Tickets for Singapore's home matches against Indonesia and Timor-Leste for this year's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup will go on sale from today.

There will be a limited number of early bird tickets and these will be available until 11.59pm on Oct 21, when special bundles (two adults and two concessions) will be available until Nov 21.

The Lions, who failed to qualify for the semi-finals at the last two editions, are in Group B alongside defending champions Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste. The Republic have won this tournament four times, their last victory in 2012.

The team open their AFF campaign against Indonesia on Nov 9 at the National Stadium before travelling to Bacolod to face the Philippines on Nov 13.

They then return home to face Timor-Leste on Nov 21 before completing their group matches in Bangkok against the Thais four days later.

•Tickets to the Suzuki Cup are available at www.sportshub.com.sg