Suzuki Cup on course for November kick-off

The Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup remains on track to kick off at the end of this year, after it extended partnerships with key sponsors and announced that exclusive media rights to the tournament in certain markets have already been acquired.

In the past three months, Japanese automobile company Suzuki Motor Corporation has pledged to be title sponsors for a seventh successive edition, while Vietnamese battery manufacturer Pinaco has also signed on as an official sponsor.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese sports marketing agency Next Media secured exclusive media rights in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, leading to optimism that the tournament will be held as scheduled across a month from late November.

An AFF spokesman told The Straits Times: "The AFF Suzuki Cup remains on our schedule and all of our planning is continuing towards that.

"Of course, the safety and well-being of all stakeholders, including players and fans, remain our top priority. We are in consultation with the various member associations and relevant government agencies on what will be needed for the successful staging of the tournament."

He added that the AFF is keen to retain the format introduced in 2018, when each Asean country that qualified hosted two group games, with the exception of Timor Leste. That edition - played across 10 host cities - attracted an attendance record of 752,945 fans throughout the competition.

This was different from previous editions, where the biennial tournament was held in just one or two host countries during the group stage.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has thrown football league scheduling into disarray worldwide, and Asean football has also experienced disruption with all leagues suspended.

Vietnam became the first in the region to resume top-level competitive football when the Vietnamese National Cup kicked off on May 24 with fans in attendance.

The Cambodian league is aiming for a restart next month, while leagues in Malaysia and Thailand are looking to play again in September.

Defending champions Vietnam confirmed they will send their best players, while Football Association of Thailand acting general secretary Patit Supaphong said: "The group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will coincide with some matches in the Thai League. But once we are in the knockout phase, head coach (Akira) Nishino will have all the best players available."

In Singapore, while sports facilities may reopen this month, it remains uncertain when the Singapore Premier League will resume.

A Football of Association of Singapore (FAS) spokesman said that contingency plans are in place to complete the domestic football calendar in view of the AFF Suzuki Cup but it ultimately takes its cue from relevant government agencies.

Singapore are the second most successful team in the competition's history with four titles, one behind Thailand. However, the Lions have not made it past the group stage into the two-legged semi-finals in the three editions after they last won the tournament in 2012.