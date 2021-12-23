Suzuki Cup: Chanathip double hands Thailand first-leg advantage against Vietnam

SINGAPORE- Widely regarded as the region's best footballer, five-time champions Thailand's most valuable gem in their pack of diamonds - captain Chanathip Songkrasin - had been protected and used sparingly thus far in the Suzuki Cup.

On Thursday (Dec 23), in front of 7, 365 fans at the National Stadium, the diminutive 1.58m star was at his glittering best, scoring a brace in Thailand's 2-0 win over Vietnam in the semi-final first leg of the Asean Football Federation Championship.

The only blot on the night for the 28-year-old who was named man-of-the-match, was his 85th-minute penalty miss that denied him his first-ever hat-trick for Thailand.

In the Thais' four matches so far, Chanathip, who plays in Japan for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, had featured for only 142 minutes - in the 4-0 and 2-1 victories over Myanmar and the Philippines respect.

And with Vietnam yet to concede a single goal at the tournament, Thailand coach Alexandre Polking banked on his playmaker , who was crowned the best player at the 2014 and 2016 edition of the Suzuki Cup.

And he delivered.

Damagingly for defending champions Vietnam, this was their first loss to Asean opponents under South Korean coach Park Hang-seo. In 20 matches prior to tonight's loss, they had 15 wins and five draws against regional opponents.

Vietnam had come into the tie yet to concede a goal all tournament while Thailand had won every match that they had played.

In a game filled with high quality between two top sides, it was ironic then that the game's opener arrived after a series of comedic errors in the 14th minute.

After a free-kick just outside the Thailand penalty box was cleared, the War Elephants broke on the counter.

While Thanawat Suengchitthawon had miscued his pass to Chanathip, Vietnam defender Nguyen Phong Hong Duy somehow slipped as the ball inadvertently fell his way.

Chanathip then ran through and won the race to the loose ball against Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh, whose rushed clearance cannoned off Chanathip and trickled into the back of the net.

Almost as if they were making up for the way they scored their opener, Thailand's second came in stunning fashion in the 23rd minute.

Starting a brilliant team move in midfield, Chanathip exchanged quick neat passes with Teerasil Dangda and Sarach Yooyen before he ran through and drove his effort into the bottom left corner of the net.

Chanathip's perfect night was ruined late on when he missed a chance to net his hat-trick from the spot.