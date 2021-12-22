Suzuki Cup: Cagey affair expected as Vietnam and Thailand clash in semis

SINGAPORE - Tipped by many pundits as the finalists for the 2020 Suzuki Cup, South-east Asia's highest ranked teams Vietnam (world No. 99) and Thailand (No. 118) will instead meet a round earlier.

They lock horns in the semi-final first leg at the National Stadium on Thursday (Dec 23) and judging by recent history, a cagey affair is expected.

Both teams played out two goalless draws in 2019 during the World Cup qualifiers, the last meetings between them.

Defending champions Vietnam are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and their coach Park Hang-seo was counting on his watertight defence to give them the edge.

The South Korean said: "Thailand is always a leading candidate to win the Suzuki Cup, they're a strong team with high quality and we know we have to be at our best.

"And, yes we need to find solutions to try and score against them but they too must find a way to score against us."

Before those two stalemates in 2019, Park did mastermind a 1-0 win over Thailand, during the King's Cup semi-final in the same year.

But the Thais have a new man at the helm in Alexandre Polking, who became the head coach of a national team for the first time in September.

His team, record five-time winners of the AFF Championship, enter the knockout stage in fine form. They won all four of their group games, the only team with a perfect record, allowed just one goal.

The German said: "It's a big game in this region. Vietnam are defending champions and Thailand won the two editions before that.

"It's a special game. We are trying to find the best 11 and best strategy to take on Vietnam but we know the quality within our squad and we feel confident and ready for the game.

"We will need to be patient. It will be a game where we will have the ball a bit more than them. They haven't conceded a goal and we've scored in every game.

"I'm excited to see how we do."