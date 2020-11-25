Football: Surprise strugglers Real and Inter face off in crunch tie

MILAN • Real Madrid may have been European champions for a record 13 times but they have never won at the San Siro since they first played there in 1966.

Zinedine Zidane's side are seeking to erase that unwanted mark, but the odds are against them with key first-team players out of their crunch Champions League clash with Inter Milan today.

Real captain and talisman Sergio Ramos is on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury while the defender was on international duty with Spain last week.

France striker Karim Benzema missed Saturday's 1-1 draw in La Liga with Villarreal, and was also absent from the travelling squad. Back-up striker Luka Jovic is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

While Zidane is without his most potent attacking weapon and most experienced defender, he can call upon Casemiro.

Casemiro and Eder Militao have both recovered from Covid-19 and the former linked up with the squad for the game with Villarreal, although he was deemed not sharp enough for action.

The return of the 28-year-old, who played in Real's 3-2 home win over Inter earlier this month, is a huge boost as he offers control in the middle of the park.

"We're aware that there's still a long way to go, but that win was very important," said Casemiro on Real's website.

"We know it's a difficult group. And Inter are a great team, with a coach who has a very clear vision of the game. But we all live and breathe the Champions League here and we all live to win it."

Eden Hazard, Nacho Fernandez and Dani Carvajal also returned from positive Covid tests and injuries to play against Villarreal and should be able to feature today.

The two sides have met seven times at the San Siro, with Inter winning five and two matches ending in draws. Inter have lost only two of their 21 meetings with Spanish sides at home.

1966 Real Madrid have never won at the San Siro since the first match 54 years ago.

Both teams, though, are struggling in Group B - Real (four points) and Inter (two) are third and fourth respectively, with Borussia Monchengladbach (five) and Shakhtar Donetsk (four) surprisingly ahead of the fancied duo.

This is a winner-take-all contest as a defeat would effectively kill any hopes of qualification with two games left after this round.

"After our previous results, we don't have many ways out, so this is a final," said Inter manager Antonio Conte yesterday.

"We are going to need seven points, maybe nine to qualify. This is the most difficult group...

"If we haven't got the results, it's right to look inside and try to understand why. By displaying humility and remaining focused, we can win the match."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

