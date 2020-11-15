Surprise starts across Europe

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

LIVERPOOL CURRENT POSITION: 3rd

THIS TIME LAST SEASON: 1st

FINAL POSITION: 1st

WORST RESULT: 7-2 loss at Aston Villa

SHOCKING STAT: 16 goals conceded - only newly promoted West Brom and Leeds have let in more after eight games. It took the Reds 27 games last season to let in 16 goals.

MANCHESTER CITY CURRENT POSITION: 10th

THIS TIME LAST SEASON: 2nd

FINAL POSITION: 2nd

WORST RESULT: 5-2 loss to Leicester

SHOCKING STAT: City have scored just 10 goals in seven games - only Wolves have fewer among the top 10 teams. City managed 27 goals in their opening seven matches last season.

MANCHESTER UNITED CURRENT POSITION: 14th

THIS TIME LAST SEASON: 12th

FINAL POSITION: 4th

WORST RESULT: 6-1 loss to Tottenham

SHOCKING STAT: United have just one point from their first four games at Old Trafford. Only Burnley have a worse home record.

ARSENAL CURRENT POSITION: 11th

THIS TIME LAST SEASON: 3rd

FINAL POSITION: 8th

WORST RESULT: 3-0 loss to Villa

SHOCKING STAT: The Gunners' have scored just nine goals - their fewest after eight games since 1998-99. Their goal difference stands at -1.

SPANISH LA LIGA

Champions Real Madrid lie fourth after eight games, with the worst defence of any side under Zinedine Zidane. They have conceded an average of 1.45 goals per game.

Barcelona are eighth after seven games, having made the club's worst start to a season since 2002-03, when they finished sixth eventually.

ITALIAN SERIE A

Juventus, the champions for the last nine seasons, are fifth after winning only three of their opening seven games. Andrea Pirlo has recorded the worst start of a Juventus manager since Andrea Agnelli took over the club in 2010.

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain lost their first two games for the first time since 1984, but have since assumed top spot. They lost just thrice over 27 games last season.