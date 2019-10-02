'Surprise' in store for Reds

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp was yesterday keen to impress on his players that as a long-time admirer of Red Bull Salzburg, he knew the Austrian champions were capable of springing a surprise on Liverpool.

At his pre-match press conference for today's Champions League Group E clash at Anfield, the Reds manager hailed their ability to develop burgeoning talent, with current Reds Sadio Mane and Naby Keita among their former players.

Unfancied Salzburg are top of the group after thrashing Genk 6-2 in their Champions League opener, while the European champions are under pressure to bounce back following their 2-0 loss at Napoli, and Klopp warned that his side do not "have time to waste" and need "to start winning".

"It is a really tough (match) and they will surprise a lot of people, tomorrow night and in the future," the German said. "The way that Salzburg play is made to surprise bigger teams.

"But if there is anybody in the world who knows most about the way they play, how they do (it), what they do, it's probably me.

"I've followed their way for a long, long time. I had a similar idea when I started as a manager."

One of their up-and-coming players that will be hoping to spring into the limelight is Erling Braut Haaland.

The Norway striker made European scouts sit up and take notice after becoming the third-youngest player to score a hat-trick in the competition's history against Genk.

The son of former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge, Haaland has already nabbed 17 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions with Manchester United rumoured suitors of the youngster.

Telling reporters he was aware of his rising stock, Klopp said of the 19-year-old: "Wonderful player, young, very confident. Looks clear-minded on the pitch. He's in the perfect place at the moment to prepare for the next challenges of his life."

Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai should also be one of the visitors' danger men, with British media reporting that Arsenal will be on Merseyside to cast an eye over the 18-year-old.

Liverpool, though, will be confident of getting back on track on their fortress home ground, where his men have been unbeaten in the Premier League and Champions League since April 2017.

That form has also helped the English top-flight front runners open up a five-point lead over champions Manchester City.

But top scorer Mane, with four goals in the league, insisted that ending a 30-year-wait to win the league will not be given precedence over retaining their Champions League crown.

"Both are important for me. Both are our target. We are Liverpool, we have a great team so I don't think we should have a problem about it," said the Senegal forward, before admitting he was looking forward to facing his former club.

"It's a special game for me. I played for two years in Salzburg. Now I play against them and I'm sure they will be ready for me."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V SALZBURG

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am