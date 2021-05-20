Surprise France call-up for Benzema

PARIS • Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was included in France's Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday in a surprise move by coach Didier Deschamps after the pair resolved their differences.

Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after a blackmail sex-tape scandal involving former national teammate Mathieu Valbuena. He will face a criminal trial in October.

The 33-year-old, who is of Algerian descent, also said in 2016 that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving him out of the Euro squad that year.

Benzema, long considered the best French forward of his generation, has 27 goals in 81 games for his country, and will compete for a place up front alongside Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder and Marcus Thuram.

Following Benzema's comments in 2016, Deschamps said he would "never forget" the accusation, but in calling up the former Lyon star, the 1998 World Cup winner also said he had never closed the door on his return and ultimately, it was about who was most in form.

"I don't have the ability, no one does, to go back and change anything. The most important thing is today and tomorrow. There have been important steps, one of them very important," the 52-year-old added.

"I have already been confronted with difficult situations, I have always put my personal case aside. The French team does not belong to me, even if I am well aware that the responsibility I have is important because of the choices I have to make."

On his surprise recall, Benzema tweeted: "So proud of my return to the French team and of the trust placed in me. Thank you to my family, my friends, my club, to you... and to all those who have always supported me and given me strength every day."

The only big-name omission was Manchester United's Anthony Martial after the forward suffered a season-ending injury in March, while Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, 22, received his maiden call-up.

The world champions are in Group F, who many critics have dubbed the tournament's "group of death", as Germany, Hungary and European champions Portugal make up the other teams.

