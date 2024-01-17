Superb Vlahovic double fires Juventus to 3-0 win over Sassuolo

TURIN - A stunning first-half brace by striker Dusan Vlahovic helped Juventus to a 3-0 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Tuesday as Massimiliano Allegri's side extended their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

Vlahovic broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a rasping shot from just outside the box and made it 2-0 before the break with a free kick from long range before substitute Federico Chiesa sealed the win in the 89th minute.

Juve remain second in the standings on 49 points, two points behind leaders Inter Milan and seven above third-placed AC Milan.

Sassuolo are 14th, with two points separating them from the relegation zone. REUTERS