Super-sub Ito 'pushing very hard' to be in starting line-up

He was on the pitch for only six minutes as a substitute, but that was all Albirex Niigata midfielder Makoto Ito needed to show his clinical edge and help the defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions to an emphatic 3-0 win over the Young Lions at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

The 21-year-old, who is one of Albirex's host of new faces this season, finished coolly from a Kiyoshiro Tsuboi through ball for the Japanese side's second goal in the 51st minute of the game.

Albirex had opened the scoring in fortuitous circumstances in the 18th minute, as Young Lions goalkeeper Ridhwan Fikri slipped while attempting to clear, allowing Tsuboi to pass the ball to Ryoya Taniguchi to tap into an empty net.

The away side added gloss to the scoreline in the 79th minute, with Tsuboi netting his third goal of the season. Albirex first-team coach Jaswinder Singh praised Ito, who was also a substitute in their 3-1 win over Hougang United on the opening day of the season, for his contribution.

He said: "Ito is a different type of player to what we have because he is a natural winger who looks to get behind the opponents.

"He took his chance well today and he is pushing very hard to be in the starting 11. We were telling him to get wide and create more chances in the final third when we spoke to him at half-time and we are very happy with what he did."

It may be early days, but Albirex are already looking like they will be in imperious form with four different scorers from their first two games, scoring six goals and conceding only one.

They are the SPL's only remaining side with a 100 per cent record, after Geylang International went down 4-1 to Hougang United yesterday. On Albirex's perfect start to the season, Jaswinder added: "As defending champions, it is a perfect way to start but we need to go into every game wanting to keep winning."

The last six editions of the SPL have been won by a foreign side, with Albirex claiming four titles and judging from their start to the season, it will take an effort to unseat them.

Faultless on the night, the Japanese side were barely troubled at the back and created numerous chances with their poor finishing proving to be their only drawback.

Tsuboi is already looking to be more than an able replacement for last season's top scorer Tomoyuki Doi while in goalkeeper Takahiro Koga, they also seem to have found a commanding presence at the other end of the pitch.

In yesterday's other fixtures, Singapore football's first multi-million dollar signing Diego Lopes made his debut as a second-half substitute for the Lion City Sailors in their 5-0 thumping of Tanjong Pagar United. Tampines Rovers edged out Balestier Khalsa 2-1.