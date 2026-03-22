Sunderland stun Newcastle United with late Brian Brobbey winner in dramatic Tyne-Wear derby

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– Sunderland compounded a miserable week for Newcastle United as Brian Brobbey’s 90th-minute winner secured a 2-1 victory for the visitors in the Tyne-Wear derby on March 22.

Humbled 7-2 by Barcelona to exit the Champions League in midweek, Newcastle’s hopes of European football next season were dented after Sunderland came from behind.

Another defeat to their local rivals will sting ever more as the Black Cats extended a club record unbeaten league run against Newcastle to 11 games.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe called the derby loss “harsh”, saying: “I thought when we scored we’d go on and dominate the game and then we never really capitalised on that momentum that we had. The first half fizzed out.

“In the second half, we were second best throughout. I didn’t like our performance. Technically, we were poor. Too many giveaways , too many times we gave momentum back to Sunderland .

“I think a defeat’s harsh on us, but we certainly didn’t play anywhere near well enough.”

Magpies legend and English Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer was more blunt, posting on X: “A pathetic, weak, lazy, limp second half from Newcastle again.”

Sunderland’s victory also takes them up to 11th and above the Magpies in the table. Key to that was what captain Granit Xhaka called a “nearly perfect” second period.

He told Sky Sports: “We didn’t find solutions in the beginning. It’s part of the game, a part of our journey. We spoke at half-time about things, we changed and second half was nearly perfect.”

Brobbey added: “Second half everybody was better, everybody gave everything for each other. After the first goal, everyone ran for each other.”

A famous victory was soured by a report of racist abuse aimed at Black Cats’ Lutsharel Geertruida which briefly halted the game in the second half.

The English Premier League said a full investigation will take place after the Dutch defender reported the incident to the officials.

In the first meeting between the sides at St James’ Park for 10 years, it looked like Newcastle were finally about to settle some scores.

Anthony Gordon fired Eddie Howe’s men into a 10th-minute lead after Nick Woltemade pounced as Sunderland tried to play out from the back.

Sven Botman also hit the post just before the break.

But Newcastle’s exhausting schedule over recent months caught up with them after the break.

No side in Europe’s top five leagues have played more games than Howe’s men this season, but their campaign is in danger of fizzling out to an anti-climatic finish.

Defeats for Liverpool and Chelsea on March 21 had opened the door for Newcastle to get back in the race for a top-five finish.

But they remain seven points adrift of fifth and in a battle just to secure Europa or Conference League football next season.

Chemsdine Talbi converted from close range to kickstart the Sunderland fightback after Newcastle failed to clear a corner just before the hour mark.

Malick Thiaw did have the ball in the net for Newcastle 15 minutes from time, but the goal was disallowed for Jacob Murphy interfering with the goalkeeper from an offside position.

Brobbey then rubbed salt in Newcastle wounds when he was picked out by Enzo le Fee to slam in from point-blank range.

Boos rang around St James’ Park at full-time, but there were jubilant celebrations among the travelling support after registering a league double over their Saudi-backed rivals in Sunderland’s first season back in the top flight for nine years. AFP