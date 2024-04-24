Sue Day to replace Campbell as FA's director of women's football

Former England rugby captain Sue Day will replace the outgoing Sue Campbell as the Football Association's new director of women's football, English soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old will make the move at the end of the year from the Rugby Football Union where she is a board member and chief operations officer and chief financial officer.

Day, who earned 59 caps for England but is a passionate soccer fan, is also a founding trustee of the Women's Sports Trust and in 2020 was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work on gender equality in sport.

"It is an honour to be able to join The FA in this incredibly exciting role, at a pivotal moment in the history of the sport," Day said in a statement. "Women's football has the opportunity to change the sporting and societal landscape forever, and I am very excited to be part of that.

"I grew up playing football every day in the school playground, then one day I was told I wasn't allowed to play with boys on the school team. I am passionate about making sure that future generations have the equal opportunities that weren't afforded to so many girls like me."

Day will also be in charge of developing, improving and raising awareness about Para football for players with disabilities.

England women's senior and development teams will remain under the leadership of technical director Kay Cossington.

"Sue's professional expertise and passion for women's sport combined with her business acumen made her the standout candidate for the role," said FA CEO Mark Bullingham. "Her credentials show she has the vision and leadership to make the most of this moment in time to take the women's game and para football to new heights."

Campbell will leave after eight years in the role. The Lionesses won the European Championship in 2022 under Campbell's tenure.

England host France on May 31 at St. James' Park in qualifying for Euro 2025 to defend their title. The team began the campaign with a 1-1 draw with Sweden before beating Ireland 2-0. REUTERS