Sub's heroics send Japan to World Cup

SYDNEY • Japan and Saudi Arabia yesterday joined Iran and South Korea in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, leaving the possibility of just one more Asian team in Qatar - provided they get through an inter-confederation play-off.

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma came on in the 84th minute and scored twice to give the Japanese a 2-0 win over Australia at a rain-soaked Olympic Stadium, booking their seventh successive appearance at the showpiece finals.

The Samurai Blue's first victory over the Socceroos in Australia since 1998 also secured Saudi Arabia's passage to Qatar and condemned Australia to a tricky path through two play-offs if they are to make the Nov 21-Dec 18 tournament for the fifth time in a row.

An entertaining qualifier looked to be heading towards a goal-less stalemate until the 89th minute when Miki Yamane cut the ball back from the byeline and Mitoma pounced to fire it past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Mitoma then put the result beyond doubt five minutes later when he skipped through the tiring Australia defence and found the net again under Ryan's despairing dive.

"I knew it was going to be a close contest so when I was on the bench, I was thinking that when I got on the pitch, I just had to do my job and score a goal," said the winger after netting a brace on just his second international appearance.

"I feel really happy for the players, for the people back in Japan and for everyone who supports Japan."

With Wataru Endo running the midfield and Takumi Minamino a constant threat up front, the visitors were well worth the win against an Australia side missing almost an entire team of regulars because of Covid-19 infections and injuries.

Minamino hit the woodwork twice in five minutes towards the end of the opening half, and while the hosts also had their chances - a Yamane own goal was ruled out for a foul - they gave away too much possession in the middle of the park and struggled to deal with their opponents' pace on the break.

The Socceroos poured forward in the final 10 minutes to try and get the goal that would keep alive their hopes of automatic qualification from Group B, but that only left space at the back for Japan to exploit and finally break the deadlock.

"We battled hard tonight, can't fault the effort, but even 0-0 wasn't going to be the right result so we had to go for it," said Australia coach Graham Arnold. "At the end of the day, we have got the third place spot and you have to be positive about that."

Victory pushed Japan to the top of Asian Group B qualifying on 21 points, six clear of Australia with only one more game to play. The Saudis drew 1-1 with China - they are second in Group B - in Sharjah last night amid high spirits after having been assured of their place in Qatar before the kick-off.

Australia will now have to first get through a play-off against the third-placed team - either the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon or Iraq - in Group A.

The winners will then meet the fifth-placed team from the South American qualifiers to determine who will make it to Qatar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS