Sub Diaz inspires Reds' comeback

MADRID • For 45 minutes, the Villarreal fans at El Madrigal dared to dream. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, the hosts attacked Liverpool at full pelt on Tuesday, pegging them back with goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

The supporters were in ecstasy as it appeared the Yellow Submarine were in with a shout at pulling off the unthinkable against quadruple-chasing rivals and progressing to their first European Cup final.

They went in at the break to a thunderous standing ovation and a deafening chorus of "Yes we can".

But, in pulling back two goals, Unai Emery's side had run themselves into the ground in the first half. Sensing tired legs, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made one change at half-time, bringing on Luis Diaz for Diogo Jota.

A revelation since joining during the January transfer window, the Colombia forward is the perfect game-changer with his pace and ability to drive at defenders.

According to Sky Sports, within 15 minutes of his introduction, Diaz had touched the ball more times than Jota had done in the entire first half, sowing panic among Villarreal's defenders when previously they were calm at the back.

Fabinho started the ball rolling, before Diaz and Sadio Mane completed the comeback as Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate) to advance to their third Champions League final in five years.

Afterwards, defender Virgil van Dijk paid tribute to Diaz's blistering second-half cameo, saying he was glad he was on the same side.

The Netherlands skipper said: "Incredible. The way he goes one versus one, it doesn't really matter who he's facing, he'll just go at you.

"Without any fear or anything, he just goes at you. Now we have this momentum at the moment in the team, it's obviously great and we now go to Paris."

The Reds have already won the League Cup and their hopes of becoming the first English club to also win the FA Cup, the Premier League and Champions League in a single campaign remain alive.

It has been such an exhilarating season that even Klopp is feeling rejuvenated.

He said: "It feels like the first (European Cup final) in 20 (years). It's outstanding because we obviously made it a little tricky for ourselves... Obviously Luis, what a player he is, but... it was about how we started to play."

REUTERS