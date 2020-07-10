Suarez urges Barca to win remaining 3 games

BARCELONA • Barcelona remain an outside bet to win their third straight Spanish La Liga title, but Luis Suarez is not losing hope that things can turn around.

The striker pounced in the 56th minute as the Catalans beat Espanyol 1-0 on Wednesday.

He lashed home a loose ball into the net for his 195th goal in all competitions with Barca, taking him past Hungarian Laszlo Kubala as their third top scorer of all time and 37 behind Spain's Cesar in second.

But Barca remain one point behind leaders Real Madrid (77), who play their game in hand at home to Alaves today.

While it is hard to see Zinedine Zidane's players slipping up, Suarez has urged his teammates to focus on their own game.

He said: "What we have to do is win our next three games. Whatever Madrid do is up to them.

"If the rival drops points then fantastic, we have to think about being there if they do."

If there is to be any consolation, Barcelona became the team to relegate derby rivals Espanyol, ending the Chinese-owned side's 26-year stay in La Liga.

It was far from easy at the Nou Camp, though, as the bottom side packed their defence and they even had the best opportunity in the first half when Didac Vila fired against the post.

Things were compounded early in the second half as Ansu Fati was sent off for a reckless tackle five minutes after coming off the bench, but Espanyol's numerical advantage lasted only three minutes due to Pol Lozano's dismissal.

Suarez admitted his side found it tough to breach a side desperate to avoid being sent down by their fellow Catalans, saying: "We knew it was going to be difficult. We knew their situation."

Visiting coach Javi Lopez could only apologise to those watching at home, vowing to make a swift return to the top tier.

"We all assume the responsibility in the changing room," he said. "We just have to be absolutely committed to come back stronger than ever before."

Espanyol striker Wu Lei, who has been the only Chinese footballer in any of Europe's top-five leagues, said he will stay at the club if needed.

REUTERS