Suarez gone in 60 seconds

BARCELONA • Barcelona forward Luis Suarez looks to be on his way out of the Nou Camp after local radio station RAC1 reported that new coach Ronald Koeman has told the Uruguayan international that he does not form part of his plans for the coming season.

The radio station, which has very close links to the Spanish La Liga side, said on Monday that the Dutchman called the third-highest scorer in the club's history (198 goals) and gave him the news in a 60-second conversation.

The player's contract at the Nou Camp is due to expire next June, and his lawyers will presumably speak to the club to try to rescind that deal to allow him to become a free agent.

Suarez, who has been at Barca since 2014, is not short of suitors, with former club Ajax Amsterdam, Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami - who are owned by David Beckham - and Qatari side Al-Arabi all said to be interested.

There is also speculation that he could reunite with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian was part of Barcelona's famed "MSN", with the trident, including captain Lionel Messi scoring 364 goals in 450 games between 2014-17, before Neymar left for the French champions in a world-record €222 million (S$259 million) deal.

But Suarez is reportedly unhappy with the way he is being turfed out of the club despite being a success following his £75 million (S$134.8 million) move from Liverpool. Catalan daily Sport yesterday said the 33-year-old has reluctantly accepted the decision and will not "kick up a stink".

The news comes after Suarez spoke to Spanish daily El Pais, insisting "nobody" had discussed his future with him and claimed that it was a knee-jerk reaction to get rid of long-serving players.

"Everyone looks at those who have spent the most time at the club. That's normal, but it's also foolish," he said on Sunday.

He was Barca's second-highest top scorer last season with 16 goals in La Liga, nine behind Messi, despite an injury-hit campaign that saw him undergo knee surgery in January. But following the Catalan giants' trophyless term - their first in 12 years - and their heaviest defeat in Europe, he is considered surplus to requirements and Koeman must get his £290,000-a-week salary off the wage bill if he is to revamp the team.

According to local daily Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is their No. 1 target to replace Suarez.

The 23-year-old Argentina international, who netted 21 goals in all competitions for the Serie A side last season, will not come cheap, with Inter reportedly slapping a €90 million price tag on him.

Joining Suarez at the exit door are three other big-name high earners, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, reported Spanish media.

At 32 and 33 respectively, Croatia's Rakitic and Chilean Vidal had been expected to make way for new blood - although the midfield duo played almost the full La Liga term.

Umtiti is much younger at 26, but he has had two injury-ravaged seasons, featuring just 27 times in the top flight, and Barca want to cut their losses on the France defender.

Spanish defender Jordi Alba's future, however, looks more secure after RAC1 revealed that Koeman told the 31-year-old that he wanted him in next season's squad.

Compatriots Sergio Busquets, 32, and Gerard Pique, 33, also seem to be safe from the cull, while Philippe Coutinho - the fourth-most expensive player of all time at €120 million - will be given another shot at resurrecting his career at Barca after spending a year on loan at European champions Bayern Munich.

The future of Messi, who has not made a public statement about his future amid rumours that he wants out with a year left on his deal, remains unclear, especially with his good friend Suarez set to leave.

On Monday, Koeman spelled out his philosophy for Barca, telling the club's TV channel he planned to take inspiration - just like his fired predecessor Quique Setien - from former coach Johan Cruyff.

The former Everton boss played under the legendary Dutchman for six years until 1995, a trophy-laden period that saw Barca earn their first European Cup.

On the Cruyff-led "Dream Team", Koeman said: "I didn't only learn to be a better player but a better coach too (under him). We had the best combination. We played attacking football and won titles. That is always the philosophy we have pursued at Barca."

Former Netherlands striker Roy Makaay has also backed his countryman's revamp, telling Radio Marca yesterday that "Barca need new players" and assuring the fans he is "a coach who likes to play beautifully, but who also wants to win".

