Stuttgart stay on Bayern's heels with win over Eintracht

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart scored three times in 26 first-half minutes to ease past visitors Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday and remain third in the Bundesliga, level on points with second-placed Bayern Munich with five games remaining.

Stuttgart top scorer Serhou Guirassy put the hosts in front after 11 minutes with his 25th league goal of the season, a club record.

Deniz Undav doubled the hosts' lead six minutes later before combining with Guirassy to set up Jamie Leweling for the third goal in the 37th.

Stuttgart are on 63 points along with Bayern Munich. RB Leipzig are fourth on 56. Leaders Bayer Leverkusen, on 76, will secure their first league title with a win over Werder Bremen on Sunday. REUTERS

