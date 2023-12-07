Stuttering Manchester City lose 1-0 to Aston Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2023 Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa in action with Manchester City's Phil Foden Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2023 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara in action with Manchester City's Rico Lewis Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2023 Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz in action with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez and Rico Lewis REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 6, 2023 Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans in action with Manchester City's John Stones Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, England - Aston Villa stunned Manchester City with a fully-deserved 1-0 win on Wednesday thanks to a deflected shot from Leon Bailey, leaving the reigning Premier League champions in an unfamiliar fourth position and six points off the top.

Unai Emery's Villa, enjoying their best season for years, oozed with confidence and dominated the game throughout, leap-frogging City to third in the table.

After squandering a hatful of chances, Villa's winner came in the 74th minute when Bailey took the ball just past the halfway line, ran at City's defence and unleashed a shot that hit Ruben Dias' foot to beat goalkeeper Ederson.

Minutes later, Douglas Luiz struck the post for the hosts, who could have won by a larger margin in a surprisingly one-sided game, to the noisy delight of the majority at Villa Park.

The result left Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leaders Arsenal - and without a win in their last four Premier League matches.

Aston Villa moved up to third on 32 points, two behind Liverpool and four behind Arsenal. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top