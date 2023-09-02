Stuttering Dortmund squander two-goal lead to draw with Heidenheim

Borussia Dortmund wasted a two-goal lead to stumble to a 2-2 home draw against Bundesliga newcomers Heidenheim on Friday and confirm their stuttering form at the start of the season with their second draw in a row.

Last season's runners-up, who signed Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug on Thursday and brought him on late in the game, looked set for a comfortable night after taking a seventh minute lead when Julian Brandt flicked the ball into the top corner.

Eight minutes later captain Emre Can doubled their lead with a well-struck penalty and Heidenheim firmly on the backfoot.

The hosts, however, missed a string of chances through Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi among others, while goalkeeper Kevin Mueller kept the visitors alive with some fine saves.

Eren Dinkci then stunned the hosts on the hour by beating keeper Gregor Kobel with a superb left-foot volley to inject new life into the game as Heidenheim, in their first Bundesliga season, grew bolder.

The pressure paid off in the 81st minute when they earned a spot kick after some sloppy defending from Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller and a lengthy VAR review.

Tim Kleindienst stepped up to convert the penalty and silence Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund substitute Felix Nmecha hit the bar deep in stoppage time but Heidenheim held on to earn their first point of the season.

Dortmund, who missed out on the Bundesliga title last season after dramatically slipping up on the final matchday, have had a rough start, needing an 88th minute winner to beat Cologne 1-0 in their opener. Last week they drew 1-1 at VfL Bochum.

They are sixth with five points from three games. REUTERS