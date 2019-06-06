Sturridge, Moreno out, Origi next to go?

LONDON • Divock Origi has emerged as a cult hero for Liverpool last season, scoring seven goals, mostly off the bench, as the Reds won the Champions League and were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City.

But the 24-year-old's future at the Merseyside club is in doubt, while the club confirmed on Tuesday that England striker Daniel Sturridge and Spanish defender Alberto Moreno will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Belgium striker Origi, who has 21 appearances last term, said yesterday: "I don't know if I'm going to stay (at Liverpool) but... I'll think about my future and make a decision. I don't want to talk too much about my future right now.

"But Liverpool know my qualities and they have recently made an offer of a contract extension. That's the first step.

"I am feeling comfortable at Liverpool and that's important... Obviously, I have personal goals in my mind but I put the team first."

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the departing Sturridge and Moreno.

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances since arriving from Chelsea in 2013, while Moreno has played 141 times since joining from Sevilla in 2014, although both have increasingly played bit-part roles under Klopp.

The German told the club website: "Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think.

"He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

"Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays, full of life, full of energy, always positive, an unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team.

"We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible, guys, you leave as European champions."

Liverpool claimed their sixth European Cup after they beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid last Saturday, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to come down from his "massive high".

Admitting it had been "a great season to look back on", the 20-year-old, who had a record-breaking 12 assists, the most by a defender in the Premier League, told Sky Sports: "Apart from a few niggles, I cannot pick out a bad moment.

"We're up there with one of the best teams in the world now and we've got respect from every big club in Europe.

"It's a dream come true and it's something that you always want to do. You don't expect to be in these situations and you never know if you will be again, so for now, I'm trying to soak it up.

"To have a major trophy under the belt now is massive.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to push on for the club and get some more."

