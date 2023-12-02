Stuani scores twice as leaders Girona fight back to win against Valencia

Forward Cristhian Stuani scored two late goals within five minutes to give surprise LaLiga leaders Girona a 2-1 win against Valencia on Saturday.

Valencia kept frustrating Girona and went in front in the 57th minute thanks to a clever Hugo Duro strike after he capitalised on defender David Lopez's blunder on the edge of the box.

Roared on by a packed Montilivi Stadium, Stuani latched on to Yan Couto's cross deep inside the box to fire in Girona's equaliser in the 83th minute.

Five minutes later the duo joined forces as again as substitute Couto raced down the right channel before lofting a fine cross to Stuani, who netted the winning strike.

"I'm very happy for the team. The team didn't give up. Valencia had a very good approach to the match and we struggled. We didn't stop trying, we kept trying to put them in the goal and in the end the goals came," Stuani told Movistar Plus.

Girona top the standings with 38 points, three ahead Real Madrid who host Granada later on Saturday. REUTERS