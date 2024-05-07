Struggling Udinese grab last-gasp home draw against Napoli

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Udinese in Serie A on Monday after a stoppage-time goal by forward Isaac Success cancelled out a Victor Osimhen header.

Osimhen nodded home to give Napoli the lead in the 51st after Matteo Politano sent a lofted cross from the right into the middle of the box and the Nigerian striker headed the ball in off the left post.

Osimhen thought he doubled the advantage in the 80th minute but his effort was ruled out for offside before Success bundled in the leveller in stoppage time, netting from a Thomas Kristensen header.

Napoli moved up to eighth on 51 points from 35 games and are nine points behind both fifth-placed Atalanta and AS Roma, in sixth. REUTERS