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Struggling Sassuolo fire manager Aquilani

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Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v U.S. Sassuolo - New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy - August 23, 2026 U.S. Sassuolo coach Alberto Aquilani before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v U.S. Sassuolo - New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy - August 23, 2026 U.S. Sassuolo coach Alberto Aquilani before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Nov 9 - Sassuolo have sacked manager Alberto Aquilani, the Serie A club said on Monday, after a run of five successive defeats left them one point above the relegation zone.

• Aquilani's last game in charge was Saturday's 3-0 loss at AS Roma, the club where he began his playing career.

• The 42-year-old former Liverpool player and Italy international was appointed Sassuolo manager in June, having played for the club in 2017.

• Aquilani won two of his first four league games in charge, but since then his side have gone seven matches without a win, losing six.

• Sassuolo are 17th in the standings on eight points, one ahead of Monza. They have the worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 29 goals in 11 games.

• Their next game, after the international break, is a home match against Genoa on November 22. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.